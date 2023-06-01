Gloria Sarfo criticises Ghana's movie industry; calls it a waste of her youthfulness

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has voiced her frustration with the state of Ghana's movie industry, stating that it has wasted her youthfulness.

In an asaaseonline.com report, the popular ‘Efiewura’ star opened up about her limited opportunities in the industry.



Sarfo expressed disappointment, mentioning that apart from her role in Efiewura; a well-known Ghanaian television sitcom, she struggled to find other significant opportunities.



“I had a lot in me, you could feel that I had a lot in me, and I wish I did more. The movie industry wasted my youth,” she said.



According to her, the movie industry failed to fully utilise her talents during her prime years.



Recounting her experiences, Gloria highlighted the audition processes she had to go through, that often yielded no results.

She recounts spending many hours at auditions, such as the one at Afrikiko, only to discover that the movie would air on TV without her securing a role, and this cycle continued, leaving her disheartened and unfulfilled.



“I sometimes go for auditions at Afrikiko at 7 am and leave there at 7 pm, and by the time you realise, the movie will be airing on TV, and you would still not have a role yet, and this was continuous,” she recalled.



The actress placed the blame on Ghanaian movie producers and directors for the inefficiency of the industry.



She criticised their tendency to cast individuals based solely on their physical appearance without considering their acting abilities or passion for the craft.



Sarfo hinted that many renowned actresses in the industry today attained fame through similar means, though she refrained from mentioning specific names.

Sarfo, however, hesitated to share her own negative experiences in the industry, fearing that it might discourage aspiring actors and actresses.



She stated, "If I decide to share my experiences in this industry, it might just deter some of the upcoming actors and actresses, and I don't want to be the one to make someone lose interest in acting."



ADA/WA