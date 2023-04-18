Gloria Sarfo fumes over the lack of support for movie projects in Ghana

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo recently took to social media to express her concern over the state of the Ghanaian movie industry, particularly her movie ‘Eno’.

In an Instagram post, the actress expressed shock and dismay that some projects in Ghana seem to be left to die out without any support or follow-up.



In her post, she called on all stakeholders in the creative arts industry to step up and do more to support Ghanaian projects.



She urged actors, producers, directors, investors, corporate bodies, the media, the government, and citizens to work together to help ensure that Ghanaian projects thrive.



“Whatever happened to Eno and other Ghanaian projects???, omg.. we need to do more ghana,,,,,we need to do more,,,,we need to do more‼



“actors, producers, executives, producers, directors, investors, corporate bodies, media, the government, creative arts industry, citizens etc. we need to belong. We really do‼‼‼ this is sad#itiswell,” she said.

Gloria’s call to action, according to netizens is particularly timely, as the creative arts industry in Ghana has been struggling in recent years.



Despite the abundance of talent and potential in the industry, there has been a lack of investment and support for Ghanaian projects.





ADA/OGB