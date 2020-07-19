Entertainment

Gloria Sarfo’s throwback photo causes massive stir on social media

Gloria Osei Sarfo is an actress

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo, has shared a throwback photo on her social media page.

She said that the throwback photo was taken when she was a first-year student of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



She wrote a motivational message to accompany the photo.



Her followers have been commenting on the photos. Some have likened it to the current trend on Twitter, the before and after Benin ‘craze’.

The photo shared gives one the hope of also breaking through.



Find the post below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.