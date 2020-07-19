Gloria Sarfo’s throwback photo causes massive stir on social media

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo, has shared a throwback photo on her social media page.
She said that the throwback photo was taken when she was a first-year student of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
She wrote a motivational message to accompany the photo.
Her followers have been commenting on the photos. Some have likened it to the current trend on Twitter, the before and after Benin ‘craze’.
The photo shared gives one the hope of also breaking through.
Find the post below
View this post on Instagram
It's a Saturday, Can I INSPIRE YOU????? On the left is me first year(FORM 1 STUDENT) in Senior High School (GHANA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GHANASS, KOFORIDUA). And on the right is God's TRANSFORMATION(After 22 years)???????????????????????????????? A little story though, the first Picture was actually our first photo shoot, second term in form one(Yes, i had some hyEE Waga friends bi eeehn???????????????, but I remember I gave almost everyone some costume during the shoot????, yes I had planned for it paa, like I do now, I will pack luggage to every production set???????????????????) Please be INSPIRED, God will journey along with, you only NEED to ALLOW Him LEAD the WAY???????? I BEG NO BENIN BUSINESS HERE OO?????????????????????????????????????????????? Happy Weekend Family ???????????????????????? GIVEAWAYS COMING SOON ????????????????
