Gloria Sarfo shares photos of mother on her birthday

Sat, 19 Dec 2020 Source: Zionfelix

On the occasion of her mother’s 65th birthday, Ghanaian actress, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur, Gloria Sarfo, flaunted her mother on her social media pages.

Gloria Sarfo took to her Instagram page to share these first-time social photos of her mother on December 17, 2020.

According to the actress, her mother is 65 years.

Gloria wrote: “When she’s HAPPY, I’m HAPPY My Mother is 65, Huraaaaayy. All Glory to God almighty Afehyia pa ooo Mama Ophelia. I owe this woman a lot, so help me God ????????????”

