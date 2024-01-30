Go and find a job! - Sally Mann blasts 'broke' Funny Face

Controversial entertainment pundit, Sally Mann has descended heavily on the comic actor, Funny Face for soliciting financial support on social media.

According to her, Funny Face took the wrong step in making his predicament known to the general public and asking for financial support on social media which attracted vehement criticisms from some sections of the public.



She asserted that Funny Face should look for jobs to do as a young man to fend for himself instead of availing himself of public criticism by begging people to come to his rescue.



“He [Funny Face] needs help in what sense? Is he a cripple? Can’t he go and find work to do? Or he cannot work because he is a celebrity? He should knock on the doors of people to help him instead of going on social media to beg for money,” she said while speaking on Adom TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Sally Mann further slammed Funny Face for using social media to solicit support and urged him to desist from such acts as it goes a long way to tarnish his image.



“Funny Face said he is sick and has recovered now. If you make your predicaments known to the whole world with some people chiding you, how would you heal? I think he should keep certain things to himself.

"Look at how Asamoah made it public that he had promised him 1,000 cedis and people were criticizing him, it was not good. I have a problem with him making the issue known on social media because that is causing more public havoc,” she fumed.



Funny Face recently shared on his social media platform the financial crisis he is battling with that has hindered him from seeing his children for a couple of years.



He called on the general public to come to his aid and support him with any amount that would help his situation.



The news was met with mixed reactions on social media where some people doubted the authenticity of his claims.



Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, and other personalities have contributed some money to support him.

