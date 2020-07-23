Entertainment

Go and heal coronavirus patients - KSM dares pastors

Ghanaian entertainer and broadcaster, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, has scolded Christian leaders for failing to heal Coronavirus patients in the country.

In an interview with Nkonkonsa.com on YouTube, KSM urged Christians to wise up because the Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the Pastors as having no healing or supernatural powers.



''Every week, they have miracle crusades and they're going to heal this person or do this or that. Corona is here with us; as we talk people have been quarantined, go to where they have been quarantined and heal them'', he ridiculed the Pastors.



According to him, if they (Pastors) indeed can work miracles, they should seek clearance from President Nana Akufo-Addo to go to the various hospitals and prove their healing powers.

"If there is anything we have to learn from this coronavirus, it's how much Pastors have been lying, especially those who claim to have all these healing powers. Where are they?...Where is the power of the God that you talk about and claim to have this miraculous healing powers? Where is it? Where are they?".



Watch the full interview below:





