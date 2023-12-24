'Go and jump in front of a truck' - Emeka Ike’s son releases an audio of actor's threats

Popular actor, Emeka Ike

Michael Ike, Emeka Ike's son has opened up on his parents messy separation and divorce.

He spoke about his father's behaviour in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where, he also shared some threats he once sent him.



It had earlier been reported that Emeka Ike had denied beating his ex-wife, in a series of back and forth from the 'former couple'.



Instead, he said all he had was taken away as he lost 80% of his possessions.



However, Michael described his father as a liar and an abusive man.



According to Michael, his father threatened him several times and shared on of the voice notes in which he asked the young man to kill himself.

In the purported audio, the Nollywood actor added that people were using his son against him. He complained about his son's behavior and how he had spent so much to raise him and send him to school. Michael Ike says he doesn't want anything from his father



While speaking with Jideonwo, Michael said he doesn't want anything from his father again. He added that his dad had tried to discourage his music career and threatened that Don Jazzy would not help him.



This development is coming after Emeka Ike also granted another interview and warned his estranged wife not to say anything about him or else, he would open a can of worms.



