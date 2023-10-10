'Go and sell your body' - Lady shares her father's reaction to her request for an iPhone 8

The lady's father was heard suggesting that she should sell her body if she desired an iPhone

Controversies have trailed the reactions of the parents of a young TikToker identified as ‘Pretty Yoruba Girl’ after she posted a video of an aftermath of demanding an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift.

In the 3-minute video that went viral on Monday, she shared with the caption, “POV: Your birthday is coming, and as a responsible girl, you asked your dad for iPhone 8″ on the handle @pretty..yorubagirl_, the girl captured herself looking out of the window of a car and her father’s voice in the background reprimanding her for requesting an iPhone instead of focusing on her studies.



The father was heard suggesting that she may sell her body if she desired an iPhone, asserting that girls with such phones are morally corrupt.



He compared this with those pursuing a medical education who haven’t prioritized owning an iPhone, adding that his daughter’s focus on acquiring one before entering university is needless.



The dad further noted he had yet to see anything that showed his future was secured with her, while her mom agreed with her dad, brooding over the reason their daughter has chosen only to give them pain.

The mother also added she is so surprised that a pastor’s child is requesting such.



Meanwhile, the video has elicited diverse reactions across different social media platforms, with some antagonizing the girl’s action and others criticizing the parents’ inability to provide her with the phone.



A popular Disc Jockey, DJ Switch said, “I just watched a video of a girl that asked for an iPhone and proceeded to record her parents’ response…hmmm. I can hear her parents’ concern and pain, but her countenance and actions say it all. I heard that she’s yet to gain admission but is more interested in the iPhone. iPhone 8 for that matter. I think she should have held her parents at gunpoint and asked for an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Then I will know she’s serious.



