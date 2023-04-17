GoFundme saga: Kojo Antwi replies Kofi Abban for saying he is a 'complete joke'

Kojo Antwi has responded to the heavy criticisms that proceeded the launch of a GoFundme account in memory of his late father.

Earlier, after the link announcing the GoFundme account was spotted online, popular Ghanaian businessman cum investor, Kofi Abban lashed out at Kojo Antwi for targeting a whooping £1,000,000.



Mr. Kofi Abban angrily called out Kojo Antwi for what he described as soliciting money for his father’s funeral.



“Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dad’s funeral,” his comment read.



There were mixed reactions as fans defended ‘The music man’, while others intensified the attacks.



However, a month after, Kojo Antwi has come up with his response.

In a conversation with Abeiku Santana, Kojo Antwi could not fathom why he was attacked for trying to uphold his father’s legacy.



"...some young guys did not see the vision. A day after my father’s 40-years observation, I was attacked. I am mourning, and grieving but I was attacked. I don’t relate to those things because I believe that by God’s grace, I am a brand. I don’t respond to individuals.



“The mission is big. I believe that if we are able to raise funds and at least cater for some children’s school fees, it is nice. This is what I can do to uphold my father’s legacy, but it's unfortunate people thought otherwise. My father was like a king who did not wear his crown. My father lived life so well, he was 104. He did not fall ill. He died at home, so to me, it is a celebration of life. That was my intention,” he told Abeiku.



Touching on claims that the £1,000,000 target was too huge, the ‘maestro’ said:



“It's not everything you respond to. A few people will not understand the vision. My father’s funeral will be in Kwahu. I’m collecting £1,000,000 to burry my father in Kwahu? For what reason?”

Meanwhile, Kojo Antwi’s father who died on January 7, 2023, is scheduled for burial on May 6, 2023.



Watch the video below:







You can also watch some of our programmes below.













EB/BB