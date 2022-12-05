‘Gobɛ’ is not food for the poor, it’s expensive these days - Fameye

Fameye

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Musician Fameye has said ‘Gobɛ’ is not a meal for the poor contrary to suggestions it is.

In an earlier interview on Luv FM, he stated that due to economic hardship, he has been forced to eat gari and beans, known locally as 'gobɛ'.



His comment, according to him, was misconstrued by others to mean the food is less expensive, hence, many can afford it.



But speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, the musician clarified his comment, saying he did not mean to suggest that gobɛ is for the poor.



“Gobɛ is not for poor people. But for some people who do not have [enough] money, it is their companion; I am also from the streets and I feel it.”



“I was like because of the economy I now eat Gobɛ. Now even Gobɛ, when you have little money, you cannot buy it unless you buy an egg and add it to the gari and beans.”

“...but you need friend plantains too and other accompaniments to make it better,” he added.



He also lamented the current economic crisis facing Ghana.



He revealed that he spends about GHS1,200 on fuel every two days.



According to him, he is also getting his share of the current economic hardship just like many others.



"Right now, I have to buy fuel with GHS1,200 every two days and before it was like half of the amount.”