God can save Nasty and use him through music - Morris Babyface

Morris Babyface Wdb.png Producer Morris Babyface

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morris Babyface has highlighted the power of God to transform the life of singer Nasty who has become a drug addict, roaming the streets of Accra with reports claiming that he begs for alms.

"His voice is still superb! He should get closer to God…God will transform him and use him mightily through music," Morris wrote in a Facebook post.

The music producer on Sunday debunked claims by Nasty who in a viral video took credit for the beautiful vocals behind Krontihene's hit song 'Asesa'.

Morris, the man who originally delivered the verse on the song termed Nasty as a big lair for deceiving Ghanaians.

"So people have been tagging me in this Guy’s video claiming he did the vocals on KONTIHENE’s ASESA song…Yes I did the vocals, beat and produced the whole Nyankonton Album...Herh! This guy can lie," Morris clarified.

Nasty narrating how he got hooked on the use of hard drugs in an interview with SVTV TV disclosed that it all began in Senior High School.

"It all started at Adisadel College, half of the boys do it. It is not just among ADISCO boys, the Cape Coast schools. It starts with cigarettes and proceeds to cocaine. It all happens in school and we manage to sneak out of campus.

"These drugs are addictive and will hold you captive. No matter the advice you will continue to do it. Some hide to abuse drugs but no matter what," Nasty disclosed in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyami.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
