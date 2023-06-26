'God created men to cheat' - Musician reacts to Banky W's alleged infidelity saga

Bankole Wellington (Banky W) and wife, Adesua Etomi

Renowned Nigerian singer, Samklef, has described as natural, a man's ability to cheat on his partner.

The singer made this remark during a recent conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze.



Samklef asserts that Nigerians are frequently extremely emotional when talking about adultery and emphasizes that males, including religious leaders, betray on a regular basis.

He cited biblical individuals who were known to have numerous wives, including Abraham, David, and Solomon, to bolster his position.



He said: “Nigerians are too emotional. We react based on emotions. We engage in questionable behavior, but we try to conceal it. Nigerians should stop idealizing the lives of certain individuals. Let people be. Pastors, Imams… Who doesn’t cheat? God created us to cheat."