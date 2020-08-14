0
Entertainment Fri, 14 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

‘God did it’ - Joe Mettle declares after traditional marriage

Joe Mettle Wife.jpeg Joe Mettle engaged his wife at a colourful ceremony

Listen to the Article

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle tied the knot on Thursday, August 13 with long-time fiancée Salomey Selassie Dzisa at a star-studded traditional wedding.

The white wedding is scheduled to take place at the Christian Center Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12 on Saturday, August 15.

After the traditional marriage, Joe Mettle took to Twitter to thank his fans and loved ones including those who couldn’t make it for their varying support.

Source: 3 News

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter