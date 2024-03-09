'God does not judge based on who has the biggest Cathedral' – KSM

The National Cathedral project

Ace satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa also known as KSM says the construction of the National Cathedral is completely unnecessary.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, KSM explained that the huge sums of money invested so far in the National Cathedral could be channelled to other areas for the benefit of Ghanaians.



“We have places to worship God and the number one place to worship God is in your heart. God does not judge based on who has the biggest Cathedral. It is so unnecessary,” KSM stated.



He said God will not bless the nation because of the cathedral but rather when the people are provided with basic social amenities.

“When you build a hospital to save mothers from laying on the floor when they are giving birth, that’s when God blesses you. God will bless you because you are now taking care of starving children who are going to sleep with food.



“But this whole notion that you are blessed because you are building a cathedral that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. I am sorry,” KSM stated.