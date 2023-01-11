God forgive me if I have wronged you - Afia Schwarzenegger cries

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger announced on Tuesday the death of her brother, who passed away just days before their late father's first anniversary.

Their father, Augustine Agyei, passed away on January 17, 2022, at the age of 83.



In a post on Instagram, the popular media personality begged God to forgive her and show her mercy if she has by any means wronged him.



Her comment has received different interpretations from sympathizers. Friends and fans have sent their condolences to Afia Schwar and her bereaved family.



"God, forgive me if I have wronged you. Please God, please," read the caption of the video that captured Afia and her late brother, Richard Osei Bonsu.



On January 10, the actress and media personality took to her social media pages to break the news by sharing some fond memories of her deceased brother.