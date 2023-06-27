‘God is not sleeping!’ – Hajia4Reall as she wiggles butt on Instagram live

Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, on June 26, 2023, organized a jam session on her Instagram Live to mark her 31st birthday.

Showing her face live on social media for the first time since she was arrested in November 2022, Hajia4Reall was seen dancing and updating her fans on her well-being.



Over 5,000 viewers including some celebrities, trooped in to catch a glimpse of the popular socialite who has since been ‘Missing in action’.



Jamming to her banger, ‘Hit’, which features Stonebwoy, Hajia4Reall paused to address her fans.



Filled with excitement, she expressed that she is doing alright while stressing that God is working on her case.



Hajia, who is currently residing at her aunty's residence after fulfilling the $500,000 jail requirements, thanked her well-wishers for their constant prayers.



‘I want you to know that I am okay. Your baby girl is okay. Thank you so much for the prayers, God is not sleeping. Period!,” she stated while grooving with her family.

Background



Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



Hajia’s jail requirements



‘Hajia4Reall’ has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.

She is also said to have been released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer, and the prosecutor’s office had confirmed.















EB/FNOQ