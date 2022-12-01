'God loves sexy women' - Moesha Buduong to critics

Actress Moesha Budoung

As Moesha Budoung continues to receive a backlash from a section of fans over her new trend of dancing to secular songs, the actress has taken time to clap back at naysayers in her Instagram comment section.

When Moesha announced that she has ditched her old ways and embarked on a journey with Christ, she was received with open hands with many tipping her to be an evangelist.



However, the repented actress, who rededicated her life to Christ Jesus back in 2021, seems to be swaying away, this is according to observers on social media.



In one of such comment, an Instagram user @quefio_the_pluff wrote: "The Christianity not dey pay err."



An unperturbed Moesha in a smooth clap-back explained that there was nothing wrong with her dance moves or the choice of song that was playing in the background.



"God loves sexy women," she wrote.

Moesha's caption to a viral video read: "May we all begin to find and do what really makes us great at our talents and may God bless anyone making money from their talents amen."









OPD/BB