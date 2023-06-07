'God ordered me to go into hiding because of assassins - Bishop Bonegas explains 'disappearance'

Bishop Dr. Daniel Kissi Bonegas, the founder and leader of the Great Fire Pentecostal International, has shed light on his sudden disappearance from the public eye from 2014 to 2022.

In an interview with Zion Felix, he disclosed that God had personally instructed him to go into hiding because his life was in danger due to threats from unknown individuals.



Responding to a question about his absence from public activities since 2014, Dr. Bishop Bonegas explained that his disappearance was not of his own accord but a result of divine intervention.



He revealed that God had warned him about a plot to kill him, and therefore, he needed God's protection by hiding in a safe place.



Drawing parallels to the life of Jesus Christ, Bishop Bonegas emphasized that even the Son of God experienced a period of concealment for his own safety.



He pointed out that after Jesus' birth, the conversations and attention surrounding him put his life in jeopardy, and as a result, God orchestrated his transfer to a different location, and the public did not hear from him until he reappeared thirty years later, stronger, more dynamic, and more instrumental in his ministry.



"It wasn't for a bad purpose; it was God who hid us; when you look at Jesus Christ, when he was about twelve years, he came into the public, and it generated a lot of conversations.

"So people wanted to get rid of him, so, after that, God made him to be transferred from where he was, and we didn't hear from him again, but God was preparing him wherever he was. So, thirty years later, God brought him back, and the time that he brought him, he had become very strong, more dynamic, more powerful and more instrumental, so wherever he went, demons couldn't stand him."



He added, "2014, God showed Himself and told me that he was going to hide me, else I would be killed, in fact for me I wasn't happy, to be frank, when God told me that he was going to hide me because they will kill me…He said that He came to show me to the nation, and as a result, he hasn't raised me to that standard yet, so He just wanted to see how the nation will receive me, and He has seen that people have their eyes on me so if he doesn't hide me I will be killed."







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:















AM/SARA