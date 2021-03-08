God’s anger on Akufo-Addo for choosing to build a Cathedral instead of providing basic amenities – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, Radio personality

Controversial Radio personality Blakk Rasta says God is angry with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for deciding to build a Cathedral instead of providing basic amenities for the people of Ghana.

According to him, God cannot fathom why the President will insist on building a Cathedral when the people of Ghana do not have access to quality health care and education.



The Zylofon Radio presenter who was speaking Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio said it was baffling that a Finance Minister who is providing money for the building of a Cathedral will rush out of the country to seek medical attention.

“We have a Finance Minister who fell ill and had to run all the way to America and some other places for treatment: why didn’t he run into that Cathedral for treatment? Why are students not running into the cathedral to get books and pens?”



Adding that “If manner could fall out of the roof of the cathedral, then we would understand. The long and short of it is that even God is angry with Nana [President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo]. How can you build a cathedral when people are dying?”