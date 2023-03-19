0
'God shame all the haters' - Desmond Elliot jubilates as he wins election

Desmond Elliot4 Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot has been re-elected in his Surulere constituency to keep representing them at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He was spotted in a viral video thanking and rejoicing with his supporters as they celebrated his win.

Captured in a jubilant mood, Desmond 'high-fived' some of his supporters and chided his detractors who wished him doom in the keenly contested race.

His position was threatened when actor, Olumide Oworu, declared his intention to represent the constituency on the ticket of the Labour Party.

Desmond Elliot, who belongs to the incumbent APC party, has over the years been in the bad books of citizens, particularly, his colleagues, due to some utterances he had made in parliament.

Prior to the governorship elections, netizens including some of his colleagues vowed to vote him out of power.

Source: mynigeria.com
