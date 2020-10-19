God used me to bring Samini into the limelight – Sonni Balli recalls

Dancehall artiste, Sonni Balli

Ghanaian dancehall legend, Sonni Balli has given a vivid account of how he came across Samini during the early part of his music career.

In an interaction with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Sonni Balli who was speaking from his base in the UK said he was with hiplife veteran, Nana King when he came across Samini.



Sonni Balli who emerged in the early 2000s with a music group known as GLife said he said he gives credit to God for what Samini has become after their encounter.



He narrated: “I was somewhere when Samini was displaying his talent and I used to work with people like Nana King who was expectant of someone with such a great talent."

“So when I was listening to him and I saw the great potential in him, I just gave him some few tips and guidelines to let him know that this is how he can do it so that people will continue to enjoy his works."



“With that you know in this world God does things through human beings in order to bless others. It was just that God used me to give Samini that exposure,” Sonni Balli revealed to the host.



He concluded: “So I don’t see it as me helping him but rather God using me to give him some directions he needs to follow to achieve his dreams and aspirations in life.”