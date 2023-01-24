0
God used my suffering to prepare me for a better future – Piesie Esther

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Esther Asiedu known in the gospel music fraternity as Piesie Esther, a Ghanaian singer has revealed how God prepared her for a better future.

According to the ‘Waye Me Yie’ crooner, she has disclosed on countless occasions how she struggled in the past but thanks to God that she persevered.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Piesie Esther said that extreme suffering in life can easily make anyone lose hope.

“What I’m thankful for and happy about is that no matter what the struggles I’ve been through God used that to prepare me for a better future.

“Sometimes you feel that you are suffering too much in this world and your suffering can make you lose hope,” she remarked on the show.

“But in those moments of your suffering if you are able to persevere in the Lord, that’s where you can be uplifted to honour you for your steadfastness,” she ended.

