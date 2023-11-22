God will deal with you for making people criticize me - Cecilia Marfo slams TV host

Gospel singer and evangelist, Cecilia Marfo

Gospel artiste and evangelist, Cecilia Marfo, has slammed Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli for an interview which sparked controversy and led to backlash against her.

Recall that in an interview on Joy Prime on November 4, Cecilia Marfo shared some experiences she had over the course of her career.



She had accused MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong of orchestrating the collapse of her church. She also accused fellow gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, for having a hand in the issue.



The interview led to backlash on social media from various individuals, including Afia Schwarzenegger, who expressed delight at the development and accused her of having abnormal practices in the church.



Cecilia Marfo, however, has not taken kindly to the backlash.



In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, she accused the presenter and production team of forcing her to discuss sensitive issues.



“You have worried the person for making people say all sorts of things about her. Delving into the person’s life issues during an interview should not mean discussing the tragic ones, it’s a sin,” she lamented.

She expressed her distress in the aftermath of the interview, questioning why she should receive such backlash, adding that she would refrain from discussing such topics in future.



“If you destroy me God will deal with you. Why would you use me for your programme and people will sit in their homes and criticize me? That’s not nice, I don’t want to talk about that issue and presenters should stop asking me questions about it," she said.



ID/NOQ



