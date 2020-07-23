Entertainment

God will punish Charterhouse – DKB invokes curses on live radio

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB has invoked curses on events company Charterhouse for what he describes as ”plunging Ghanaian comedy in a deplorable state.”

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM monitored by thepublisheronline.com, DKB indicated that Charterhouse in the past insulted Ghanaian comedians and described them as not funny.



According to him, such names calling affected the growth of the comedy industry; a reason they are struggling to get out of that uncomfortable hitch.



”For Charterhouse, God will punish them. Anywhere Charterhouse people are, they should listen to me, God will punish them one by one. You see that you(Ola Michael) said that we are funny and doing well so how come, you come out there with your PRO to destroy us like that for 5 years causing public disbelief, making people doubt us even before we pick a microphone.

”Do you know how sad it was? From 2010 to 2015, comedy shows with 5 cedis as gate fee, people refused buying all because of Charterhouse. Everyday, praising Nigeria comedians, what did we do to deserve that?” he questioned.



He added that, ”If Charterhouse wants to make amends, the 5 years that they used to destroy Ghana comedy, they should go round and be telling everybody, comedians are funny, Ghana comedians are funny before we agree. It’s not about we are sorry and that, we will put you on our shows every year”

