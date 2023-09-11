God will punish them! - Kwaku Manu descends on government over neglect

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor and producer, Kwaku Manu, has expressed grave concern about the neglect of the creative art industry by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

He explained that no government has built an additional theatre after the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings constructed the existing one which is used by most people in the creative art industry.



The renowned Kumawood actor chided the government for not showing enough commitment to address the challenges confronting the industry to ameliorate the plight of individuals.



Speaking as a panelist on the United Showbiz on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Kwaku Manu noted how the lack of adequate movie cinemas is hampering the progress of their work leading to incurring costs by some producers and artists.



"Currently, in Ghana, we don’t have a place to premier movies. Since the late Jerry John Rawlings built the National Theatre, nothing has been done again. With the private theatres, you are required to share your revenue equally before the government takes its portion too, so by the time you finish, you would’ve run at a loss,” he told host, MzGee.



He further noted that “When they [the government] come, they don’t do anything beneficial. It is only in Ghana that an artist can beg for money on the radio to pay medical bills. There are people in the industry who are battling with stroke because of hardship. Our leaders are not concerned about how to make the industry vibrant but rather focused on income. God will punish them very well."

Kwaku Manu asserted that the government could partner with affluent businessmen in the country to embark on the construction of more cinemas to aid the movie industry.



“My suggestion would be that the minister in charge of the creative art industry can negotiate with the government to provide lands for the construction of cinemas in various vicinities.



"After that, the minister could engage businessmen in the country to solicit financial support to aid the project. Even in the United States of America (USA), there are some roads that are funded by some individuals who earn income from the road tolls,” he added.



