Going naked isn't the only way to get money - Veteran actress to celebrities

Actress Irene Opare

Veteran actress Irene Opare has advised young ladies and female celebrities in Ghana to stop exposing their bodies.

She bemoaned women going nude which has suddenly become the trend on social media.



Irene Opare cautioned the female celebrities and social media influencers saying “don’t push negativity."

To her, women can cover up their bodies and still make an impact or get business deals.



“Nudity is not the only channel to let them have money or become big. I know a lot of celebrities who don’t go nude but they’re making it big time…So, with hard work and prayer and you’ll get to where you want to get to. Not really negativity; don’t push negativity," she told Ola Michael on Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review."