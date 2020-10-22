Going on stage with Kweku Smoke was all part of my ‘blowing plan’- Bosom P-Yung

Musicians Posom P-Yung and Kweku Smoke

If you are a very keen observer, then you probably recognized the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ hitmaker from back when he used to join Kweku Smoke on stage whenever the latter had a performance.

He used to go on stage with Kweku Smoke but was never seen performing any songs and this is what he has confessed to that all those moves were part of the big plan to his ultimate ‘blow up’ in the music industry.



Bosom P-Yung told host, Kojo Manuel, during an interview on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on Y107.9FM that he always expected to ‘blow’ and that it was just a matter of time and good strategy.



“That was actually the path I was paving. That was the path to get there. Sometimes, on some paths, some people have to lead to show you the way, and then when you get to the junction, you choose your own path."

"I always worked hard for this time so it is what it is. I worked hard for this and I expected it too”, he said.



Bosom P-Yung commented that even though he expected to blow from all his tactics.



It is still unbelievable how much everyone was singing his song all over the country and even outside the country