Entertainment

Going to church is waste of time whilst I can pray to God at home - Christiana Awuni

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni has disclosed that even though she ascribes to the Christian faith, it not necessary that she goes to church. The Ghanaian actress during an interview on Accra 100.5FM stated that so long as she prays to God and he listens to her prayers just as he listens to the prayers of pastors, she will not waste her time going to church.

“I’m a Christian. I’ve taken Jesus Christ as my Lord and personal Saviour. I pray but I don't go to church. I decided not to go. I have been to a lot of churches,” she said.

Speaking to Nana Romeo, the host, she continued that “to me, there is no need going to church because I know that if I go on my knees and pray, God will listen and he listens. In my view, the pastor is a human being like me. The same way God uses him, he can also use me so why should I waste my time in church". The Kumawood actress also emphasized that the “many controversies surrounding pastors” continuous to discourage her from going to any church.

