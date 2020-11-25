Good music comes from Tema not Accra - Musician Nanky asserts

Budding Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Haruna Buhari popularly known as Nanky in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has asserted that in Ghana, the hub of good music comes from his neighbourhood, Tema.

Nanky who recently released an EP titled ‘Remedy’ has songs like ‘Quansima’ and happiness already making waves on most media outlets and music streaming Platforms.



The sultan incorporation signed act entreated Ghanaians to accord him the necessary support to give them the good music they yearn to listen.

Watch full video:



