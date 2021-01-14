Good music has brought me this far not connections – Gyakie

Gyakie

Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Jackline Acheampong, known in music circles as Gyakie has dispelled claims her rise to the Ghanaian music scene is because of her relation to highlife legend, Nana Acheampong.

Reacting to claims that her father’s connection in the music scene has launched her into the limelight, she said, “I have not done well in the music scene because of my connections but it is all as a result of hardwork on my part and that of my managers”.



On her accord, she has also become a household name because of her consistency and her conscious effort to write and record quality music.



Gyakie made this known in an interview on Y 102.5 FM’s Ryse N Shyne show hosted by NY DJ.

The rising star added, “keeping my fans posted on all that is going on around me is all part of the reasons my music has brought me and got this far. And also why it has reached this particular limit”.



Gyakie released an EP back in August 2020 titled, ‘Seed EP’. The five-track EP had songs; Joy and Happiness, Forever, Vacation, Whine and The Journey and have all enjoyed massive airplay.



Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, a famous Highlife musician, and grew up in a musical home.