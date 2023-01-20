Good sex must last for at least 10 minutes - Dr. Moses Dogbatsey

Dr De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey

The Chief Executive Officer of Medi-Moses Prostate Centre, Dr De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey, who specializes in curing prostate enlargement by using natural herbs, has dispelled the myth that men with muscular bodies have better sexual strength and performance.

According to Dr Moses Dogbatsey, this assertion is not entirely true stressing his field of work and vast experience proves that how long a man can last in bed has absolutely nothing to do with six-packs.



"I have worked with about 200000 men and I can tell you that there are some men who have a protruding stomach but can sexually perform better than those with 6-packs", he told broadcaster Abeiku Santana in an interview on Okay FM's "Ekwanso Dwoodwoo" drive time.



The medical officer and plant medicine specialist asked ladies who share the notion that potbellied men are poor in bed to drive out those thoughts because they are purely misconceptions.

He also noted that, for one to have satisfactory sexual intercourse, the man should last for at least 10 minutes when having sex with a woman.



He emphasized that premature ejaculation is a disease and needs medical attention.



Dr Dogbatsey further encouraged men to have what he termed as 'nocturnal erections' in which the man's penis rises at night or dawn stating it is a normal natural activity and shows the man is very sexually active and healthy.