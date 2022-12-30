Gordon Asare-Bediako joins Wontumi after leaving Oman FM

Gordon Asare-Bediako

The Managing editor of ABCNews and MyABCLive.com, Gordon Asare-Bediako, will, from January 2023, join Wontumi Radio and Television in Accra.

Asare-Bediako, who hitherto, was working with KenCity Media, is moving to Wontumi after his work with KenCity Media came to an end a few weeks ago.



He will host an evening show on Wontumi Radio and Television on days to be announced later to discuss issues of national importance, PK Sarpong, a close ally and confidante of the journalist told Dailymailgh.com.



Asare-Bediako, until this move, had been working with Oman FM for over seven years.

He was a regular panelist and sometimes host on Oman FM’s Boiling Point show which is aired on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



At Wontumi, he is expected to bring his vast experience and knowledge gained over the years in his practice as a media analyst and practitioner.