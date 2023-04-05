Gospel act Aba Okyere out with ‘Awurade Tumi’ video

Evangelist Aba Okyere

Source: GNA

Gospel musician and evangelist, Mrs Olivia Aba Okyere has finally dropped visuals for her Awurade Tumi (power of God) single off her Yesu Adi Nkunim album.

Taking scenic areas of Accra into the picture, Aba Okyere, known for her gospel-inspired praise and worship songs, urged gospel lovers to embrace the power of God.



“The Awurade Tumni song is a danceable but inspirational one to uplift the soul of the hopeless. There is nothing stronger than the might of God. No problem comes to him in vain. The power of God eases the way of the powerless,” she said in an interview.



Meanwhile, Aba Okyere before she accepted Jesus Christ in 2012 was known to be a dancer (Choreographer), and she was seen in some secular music videos like King William’s Afia that had highlife musician Kofi Nti and Voltage equally featured.



Talking about her encounter with the gospel, Aba Okyere said she encountered serious challenges on her trip to Berlin, which led her to give her life to Christ.



She later joined the evangelism team and became a teacher to the junior youth class at the Presbyterian Church in Berlin, Germany.



She then moved to Ghana in the year 2014 to enrol in the Bible School.

After that, Aba Okyere moved back to Austria to continue her studies. Strongly believing in her passion for music, she returned to Ghana to make it happen.



Upon her homecoming, she enrolled in a music school called KFM Music School and that is where she had the opportunity to begin ministering in churches.







Talking about gospel maestros she looks up to in the music industry, Aba Okyere said, “One person I have always looked up to in ministry is the late (Auntie Grace of Edumfa) and my role model in music is Mama Cecelia Marfo and Evangelist Diana Asamoah.”



Currently, she’s the leader of the praises and worship team at City of Holiness Missions International, with her husband being the head pastor.



Aba loves preaching and singing and she is also a mother of five children.