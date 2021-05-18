Gospel act Claudia Amoako preaches hope in new single ‘Enko Wo Ko’

Gospel singer, Claudia Amoako

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel singer Claudia K. Amoako has dropped a soul-inspiring single titled 'Enko Wo Ko', a message to believers urging them to fight their spiritual battles through God.

According to the gospel songstress, the idea of the song is to project the good works of God in her life; inspiring others to keep solid faith amid their worries.



The song, which was produced by Abi Emma, rides on a cool tempo with a little contemporary touch of live drums and guitar finessing it soothing to the ears.



Speaking in an interview, the gospel musician said the lyrics of the song were inspired by sermons in the Bible, coupled with some personal experiences, which demonstrated to her that God actually does listen to prayers.



My new single has a message of salvation, thanksgiving, inspiration, and motivation to both believers and non-believers.



This song is special to me because it is based on a true testimony about what God has done in my life thereby triggering the desire to write and compose a song to bring out the message of hope and salvation, she disclosed.

Additionally, she continued: "I know the message would resonate in some people and make a difference in their lives."



The new song released under Bencloud Productions is available across various streaming platforms.



Watch the video below.



