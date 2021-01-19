Gospel act Ebenezer Yirenkyi set to release ‘Yesu Do’ on Jan 22

Ebenezer Yirenkyi is a Ghanaian Gospel singer, songwriter

Promising Gospel artiste, Ebenezer Yirenkyi will on 22nd January release a new single.

Titled “Yesu D)”, the new single is from his latest Album title “ Yesu Mo”.



Ebenezer Yirenkyi is a Ghanaian Gospel singer, songwriter, Praise, and Worship leader who has ministered in several Christian events for over 20years.



Ebenezer Yirenkyi grew up in Mallam, a suburb of Accra in Ghana. His musical talents began whiles participating and leading in praise and worship sessions as a Sunday school member.



This happened whiles fellowshipping at the Mallam Assembly of the Church of Pentecost in Accra in the ‘90s. His style of praise and worship ushers people to offer “spiritual sacrifices” and be nourished in their inner being.



As a worship leader, God uses his ministration to release His power to comfort the depressed and sorrowful during various Christian events like crusade, conventions, retreats and revival programmes.

Eben began nurturing his musical gift as a songwriter and released his first album in 2006.



The title of the album was Mepri mako menim. To the glory of God, his album ministered to the spiritual needs of individuals to “reign in life”.



Ebenezer Yirenkyi has had the support and collaborated with other gospel musicians.



They include; Nhyira Betty, Francis Amo, Wonder Zartey etc.



He has served as a music committee member in the Church of Pentecost, McCarthy Hill District, and is also a Praise and Worship team member.