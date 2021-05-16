Gospel act Joe Banfro set to drop ‘Moko Be’ track on May 28

Gospel musician Joe Banfro

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Gospel musician Joseph Nii Adjei Banfro aka Joe Banfro, the founder of Banfro Ministries Worldwide has dropped a snippet of his next banging single dubbed 'Moko Be'.

According to the talented singer who has always aspired to be a musician right from childhood, the full song will drop on May 28, 2021.



In an interview, Joe Banfro said even though he is based in the United Kingdom (UK), his worship and writing works have gone global.



Biologically, he is a father of two but fathers several people across the world through his music ministry.



Talking about Moko Be he said, it’s an inspirational song of worship in a traditional Ghanaian highlife rhythm in the Ga dialect "MOKO B3" meaning (None like you).





Everything he does, as you can see is connected to the business of the Kingdom. This song is set to praise God above all things, he added.



Check out the snippet below:







Joe Banfro was born to Christian parents Mdm Cynthia Atwei Taylor and Mr Samuel Tettey Sowah and he also attended the Charis Bible College in Dewsbury, England and graduated in May 2016. He is now dedicated into full-time music ministry.