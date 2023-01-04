Gospel act Mawusi readies her maiden single 'Divine Selection'

Faustina Mawusi Seshie Appiah

Changing the narrative of gospel song making in Africa seems to be apparent in the career of US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress, Faustina Mawusi Seshie Appiah known professionally as Mawusi as she readies her tongue-wagging spirit-filled gospel Tune duped, Divine Selection.

The song aims at rekindling the faith of believers to stand firm and be appreciative, especially in these last days when situations keep getting dire with augmented hardships.



Divine Selection, an English-dominated song with a bit of twi infusion also talks about divine protection. It was written and produced by Herbert Crassie and performed by Mawusi.



With a background as a trained pharmaceutical technician and a flight attendant and currently pursuing Bachelor's in Healthcare Management at Colorado Christian University, USA, Mawusi has garnered experiences from all these spheres. This goes a long way to help her music composition, no doubt she is deep in coining her words.



Currently, under the management of 2Face Records, Mawusi aims to cement her name in the hearts of many by way of her soul-touching songs and donations to orphans, the homeless, the poor, etc. through her Mawusi Appiah Ministry

Mawusi Appiah's ministry is purely based on the word of God. I want to help those in need, the deserted, orphans and widows in their affliction and keep myself unstained from the world. James 1:27 is my inspiration and I believe this is achievable through the little sums I get from my music” she said.



Being her first single, Mawusi is ready to uplift the power of God in the Gospel music industry. She believes it is a good way to start the year and is thankful to God.



Divine selection, a Herbert Crassie-produced song, will be available on 27th January 2023 on all music portals.