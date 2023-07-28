Gospel artiste Maureen Biniyam blesses fans with new track 'Hallelujah'

Maureen Biniyam

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

After serving fans with spirit-filled melodies like ‘Your Name’, ‘W’ayem Ye’, ‘Ghana Worship Medley’ etc, over the last three years, Maureen Biniyam ends July with another powerful song "Hallelujah".

The US-based musician known for her expressive vocals and her ability to connect with her audience on a deeply personal level says "Hallelujah" is about the power of praise.



Maureen Biniyam’s music reflects her own journey of faith and she hopes that her songs will inspire others to find hope and strength in God.



"I wrote this song because I wanted to create something that would lift people up and give them hope. I believe that we all need to hear the message of praise more than ever right now, and I hope that this song will be a way to do that," she told this reporter.



Maureen Biniyam is excited to share "Hallelujah" with the world, and she hopes that it will be a blessing to many people.

"Hallelujah" will be released on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 28, 2023.



In the meantime, you can pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music.



Be sure to check out "Hallelujah" on all digital platforms and let Maureen Biniyam know how the song has impacted you.



