Gospel artiste Prince Kissi releases new track 'Faithful God'

Prince Kissi

Source: Winifred Lartey, Contributor

Prince Kissi, a US-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, is set to release his debut "Faithful God" on June,7, 2023.

Recounting how he put this piece together he said, “The lyrics of this song was birth from the deepest part of my heart and soul through the leading of the Holy Spirit.



"I pray that all who come in to contact with ‘Faithful God’ will be blessed and be divinely inspired”.



The song produced by Caleb Nwimo and Junior Boateng (Junior NewGen) is a powerful and uplifting worship anthem that projects the love, mercies, and faithfulness of God.



Born and raised in a Christian home Prince Kissi developed the love for music and songwriting at a tender age and has since honed his skills over time, singing in churches and other religious gatherings.



Prince Kissi is a talented singer with a strong vocal range. He has a natural ability to connect with his audience and deliver a message of hope and inspiration.

"Faithful God" is a beautiful and moving song that is sure to touch the hearts and minds of many people.



The rising star is sure to make a significant impact in the Ghanaian gospel music space and the world with his music.



"Faithful God" is a powerful reminder of God's love and offers believers hope and strength in all circumstances. If you haven’t listened to this masterpiece yet, check it out in the You Tube video below.



