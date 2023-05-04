0
Menu
Entertainment

Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei hounored by the Church of Pentecost

Ruth Honoured.jpeg Gospel artiste, Ruth Adjei (right)

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

The leadership of the Church of Pentecost has honoured the 'Same Old God' star Ruth Adjei on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The church honoured Ruth for her hard work, legacy, and achievements in the gospel industry.

Ruth Adjei's performance has been a source of pride and a role model to the youth.

She expressed gratitude to the church for their training and mentoring which she said had contributed to her success as a musician.

Last year, Ruth Adjei beat all odds to win the 'Discovery of the Year' at the maiden edition of the 2022 Eminent Awards.

Her new song titled 'Same Old God' is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.

It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.

The renowned gospel artiste after the honour shared the wonderful moments on social media with the caption: "Some things happen in ministry that blow your mind. It was one such. It was surreal. It was humbling. Thanks to the leadership of the Church of Pentecost for the honour done to me. I am grateful to everyone who has supported the ministry and brought it thus far."

Ruth Adjei has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job