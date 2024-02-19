Gospel music has a long way to go, we must see white people singing our songs - Cwesi Oteng

Cwesi Oteng says more can be done in the Gospel space in Ghana

Ghanaian contemporary gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng has shared his views on the urban gospel scene in Ghana, and how it has evolved over the years.

In a recent interview on the SunUp show on ShoBiz TV, Cwesi Oteng reminisced about the time when urban gospel constituted a sizable yet underground community.



He also said that he feels great about the current state of urban gospel in Ghana and although he is glad to see where the genre has reached, he is not satisfied. However, he thinks more can be done.



"It went through a long process. And we are still going through that process. Yes, we're still going through music. It's accepted, but we can do better," he said.



"If it's accepted fully, Nathaniel Bassey will not come and tell Ghanaian artists to write songs in English. All he's saying is that support English songs because it's not now that we have to hear that conversation. We've been saying it for a long time," he added.



Cwesi Oteng further highlighted the importance of communicating one's craft in a language that people understand.



He pointed out that this is one reason certain cultures dominate the world stage, emphasizing the need for urban gospel artists to adapt accordingly.

"You have a certain culture dominating the world stage and part of the reason is that they are communicating their craft in ideas that people understand, which plays a role.



"I keep saying, more can be done. I don't think that we can be waving victory flags right now. We still know where we can get far better. We must see white people singing our songs. We must see global churches singing our songs," he said.







ID/BB



