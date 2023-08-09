Gospel music is my calling; I can't do anything else apart from the gospel - Magnus

Magnus

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Gospel musician Magnus Mensah has stated that gospel music is a calling and added that he may have given up if it wasn't a mission.

Speaking with Kojo Preko Dankwah on Kessben FM, Magnus indicated that juggling his corporate job and Gospel music is a struggle, but he is determined and motivated because it is his mission or calling.



In response to a pundit’s question on whether gospel music is a calling, Magnus said, “If it weren't the work of God, I wouldn't be here. You remember I left the gospel scene a while ago. I've been in the space for a while, but my focus was on my (corporate) job until I felt I had to do the work of God.



"Even though I’ve excelled in the corporate world, I still have to do the work of God. It is a gift from God, and I can't do anything apart from gospel. So it is a calling,” he explained.

Moreover, Magnus pleaded with the audience and corporate bodies for support.



Magnus released his first single for 2023 titled ‘Obeye yie,’ which features the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker Nacee. It is available on all major streaming platforms.