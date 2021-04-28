Gospel musician Bra Collins grabs 5 nominations at GMA-USA

Rapper Bra Collins

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Bra Collins has earned five nominations at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Having performed incredibly well within the year under review, the rap evangelist, as he is affectionately called, was announced a nominee in the US-based Male Artiste of the Year and US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year categories.



His performance on the ‘Adom Bi’ single also earned him a nomination in the US-based Best Rapper of the Year category. The record which features veteran hiplife artiste Obrafour has also been nominated in the US-based Best Gospel Song of the Year and Best International Collaboration of the Year categories.



Before venturing into gospel music, Bra Collins who is the only gospel musician competing with secular rappers in the Best Rapper of the Year category, produced secular records back in the day.



“No matter how hard or how much effort I put into my hiplife music, I wasn’t satisfied,” he says. “When I got born again, I felt like quitting rap music but I realised that it’s a talent God gave me; if I’m born again, it doesn’t mean He took the talent away from me. So, I wanted to rap for God and that’s why I do gospel rap.”

The Ghana Music Awards USA is a scheme instituted to honour popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and those who reside in Ghana but have been able to penetrate the USA market with their craft. The announcement was made in New Jersey and saw many Ghanaian celebrities including Christ Attoh, Kwaw Kese and Koo Fori in attendance.



The main event is scheduled for August.



