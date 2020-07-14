Entertainment

Gospel musician EBA marks son’s first birthday with cute photos

Gospel musician EBA and son

Renown Ghanaian gospel star EBA has marked his son’s first birthday anniversary with some cute photos.

His son, known as Mountlord Acquah, turned a year old today (July 14, 2020) and as a proud father, EBA took to his Instagram page to wish him a happy birthday.



The “I Overcome” singer shared a couple of photos with his son and lovely wife and captioned: “God bless you richly son. Happy birthday to you. Pls say a prayer for him for us.”



Enoch Blessing Acquah, known in the showbiz circles as EBA, is a contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and music executive, with spiffing musical talent that aims at moulding the world positively and transforming lives.



He is a real estate developer, majoring in construction, interior and exterior decoration.



EBA, who is the CEO of The Praise Factory Studios, is a married man with a son.



He officially began his musical journey with The Psalms – a renowned a capella group based in Ghana – and served as the group's lead singer in a decade long thrilling career.

Known for his uniquely suave and smooth vocal coupled with his soul-stirring stagecraft, his goal is to use his music as an expressional tool to encourage, heal and draw others closer to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.



Having released his debut single titled “Balm of Gilead” in November 2019, the song has received a staggering warm reception from gospel music lovers both locally and internationally. He followed up with another record-breaking single, titled “I Overcome”, which was premiered on June 8, 2020.



EBA is undoubtedly a shooting giant in the gospel fraternity and his iconic rise has been widely known and acknowledged especially for his distinctive excellence.



His seemly combination of music and word makes him one of the finest contemporary worship leaders of our time.





