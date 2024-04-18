Gospel musician Erico narrates how he caught a pastor having sex with a church secretary

Gospel musician, Erico

Gospel musician, Erico has recounted a shocking experience he had some years ago where he bumped into a man of God engaging in a sexual affair with his secretary.

In his narration, he said that he had left his car keys in the said pastor’s office, and when he returned to take the keys, he saw the incident which he said left him astonished.



Erico continued that the senior pastor, who was supposed to be preparing to deliver a sermon while church service was ongoing, was having a sexual affair with the congregation’s secretary.



“There was a time I had a shocking experience in church. I was engaging a pastor in his office and afterwards, I left. On my way home, I realised I left my keys in his office so I returned to go for them. The church was located at Nungua. When I entered the office, I was stunned by what I saw.



“The church secretary and the senior pastor were having sex. At that time church service was ongoing. When I saw it, I shouted Jesus! So, I told him I came back for my keys,” he told Emelia Brobbey during an interview on Adom TV monitored by GhanaWeb.

Erico further indicated that the senior pastor who was ashamed after being caught bribed him not to make the issue known publicly, which he [Erico] accepted.



“He [the pastor] then offered an amount of money to bribe me not to talk about it and I readily accepted it. I kept wondering how a pastor could do that.”



SB/NOQ