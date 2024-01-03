Gospel musician KDM drops new captivating album titled ‘Too Late’

Artwork for 'Too Late'

KDM, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician has set hearts on fire with his new album, aptly titled ‘Too Late’.

The captivating body of work which was majestically premiered and launched on December 30, 2023 in Takoradi is a 14-track masterpiece that transcends the boundaries of gospel music.



The album features some of his greatest hits, including the soul-stirring Center of My Life, Yahweh, Exagorazo, Only You, Nsuro, Nedin, and a host of others.



These songs have already touched countless lives, and now, they take their rightful place alongside new gems that will undoubtedly become classics in their own right.

‘Too Late’ was brought to life by its stellar collaborations, including The Unbreakable Joyce Blessing and El Manuel. This remarkable fusion of talent illuminates the listener’s path with divine inspiration.



This album is a masterpiece of gospel music that is sure to captivate the hearts and souls of listeners.



Meanwhile, KDM was recently honoured with the Gospel Artist of the Year award at the 7th edition of the Western Music Awards 2023.