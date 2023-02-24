1
Gospel musician NSROMAmusic out with ‘Oceans Roar’

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and recording artiste Nsroma Delanyo Amoateng known in music circles as NSROMAmusic has released a new song titled ‘Oceans Roar.’

Talking about the inspiration behind the song, NSROMAmusic said, “life happens but it is our response that determines the outcome. I choose to worship! I choose to focus on God! Oceans Roar is a worship song. That speaks about how creation worship.”

She further explained that “we get overwhelmed with life and don't see a reason to worship let creation lead the way and know that the maker of all these things can make all the difference in our lives and it comes with a video like never seen before.”

‘Oceans Roar’ is a 3D animated video by Mickie Narh for Dreams Studios.

It was written by David Ofori Atta and with production credit to Francis Osei.

NSROMAmusic released her 9-track debut album in 2013 with the great songs ‘Adom’ and ‘Eye Onoaa’. She then released a single ‘I Rise’ in 2015 after which she featured Akesse Brempong on a reggae tune ‘Note from God’ in 2018.

After re-branding to NSROMAmusic, she released a praise song titled ‘Reason’ with MOGmusic in 2021 then released ‘Only You’ a spirit-filled soulful worship song in 2022.

She believes she is a conduit to spreading God’s word through music.

