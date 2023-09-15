Gospel musician Naomi Adjei launches charity foundation, releases new single

Mrs Naomi Adjei with her backers at the event launch

Budding Ghanaian gospel musician Naomi Adjei as part of contributing her quota to society will be using her voice in a new way.

On September 3, 2023, the worshipper publicly launched her charitable foundation, aptly named the Naomi Adjei Foundation to support the vulnerable in society.



The launch took place at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Santamari Assembly, Accra.



Mrs Adjei, while speaking at the launch, explained the purpose of setting up the foundation, where she invited guests to support her efforts to improve the living conditions of the underprivileged in society and to help change their lives.



She mentioned in her speech that she was not better qualified than any other person to have a good life, but with financial help from guests and the general public, they can help transform the lives of others for good.



The "Mmrane Se No" hitmaker also used the opportunity to release a new single titled 'Dear to Me' which was produced by Lord Bingle (Deelat).



Present at the event were Lady Justine, Minister Richard Oheneba, Minister P. Jay, former Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle George Yeboah and many others.

