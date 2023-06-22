Gospel musician Prince Kissi speaks on the essence of true honour

Prince Kissi

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel musician Prince Kissi has urged Christians to eschew pretense in the house of God and embrace true honour.

Recounting a vision he had in an extraordinary post on social media, the American-based artiste said, "I have witnessed people prostrate before men, yet their minds did not follow the gesture. I know people that give offerings to men and I have also heard them have conversations about the same man."



While admonishing Christians against self-serving attitudes and insincerity in their engagements with people in authority, Prince Kissi, was quick to add that the prevailing trend defeats the very purpose of Christianity.



Against this backdrop, Prince Kissi has called on Christians to be more honest about their actions in church and in secret, and stop pretending to be perfect when they congregate.



*Read full post of Prince Kissi after his encounter with God below*

“I have seen people go on their knees before men, yet their hearts stood still. I have witnessed people prostrate before men, yet their minds did not follow the gesture. I know people that give offerings to men and I have also heard them have conversations about the same man, and I know what I heard”.



“People rush to give offerings and tithes to men yet they stagger in giving their hearts. True honor is not always in the monies or the goodies. It is a state of one’s heart. True honor is what you do when the cameras are not on you. True honor is what you say in the absence of the one you claim to honor. True honor is in service. Genuine service. Service without a hidden motive. Service, even when you are told “don’t expect anything”.



“Screaming my father! my father! my mother! my mother! is not enough. These days because of access, acceptance and “doors” people change spiritual authorities like the exchange between oxygen and carbon dioxide. Holding on to one for too long could collapse the entire body system. So on that pulpit Pastor XYZ is my father and on this pulpit Pastor ABC is my father. If you can trade your spiritual authority for a platform, sex and acceptance, you may have followers but you will not have a legacy. Whatsoever a man sows that shall he also reap.



“The scary part is that some of these spiritual authorities are not oblivious to this fact. They play along! They will take what is given them, and sometimes give what may be needed, yet they are not foolish. Just like Israel, though he was blind, he knew Manasseh was on his right hand-side and Ephraim on the left and so he crossed his hand and blessed them. Even death cannot separate true honor! Think about it. #thesonofhope.”