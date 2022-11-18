Gospel musician Rosey releases her new single ‘Power’

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Rosey

Source: Dan Lartey

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Rosey is out with another soothing piece of music, dubbed Power. The inspirational singer with a gifted voice like none other, who began to embody her talent at the age of 14 years linked up with DDT for the production of this masterpiece.

Power has the trending Amapiano feel with a simple inspirational message. The song is also easy to sing along. It is basically to inspire every listener to do anything they put their minds to with the God-given Power.



According to the beautiful singer, she fasted, waited and prayed for a song that can speak to any dead situation in her life and the life of any listener and God gave her ‘Power’.



“This song is an answered prayer birthed with a conscious mind for God. My goal is as people learn the lyrics and proclaim the declaration, God indeed gives them Power to overcome every situation!” the Nagode hit maker revealed.



Rosey is currently based in Virginia(USA) serving in the Navy as a United States Enlisted Sailor. She occasionally sings the National anthem at monumental ceremonies and events. Entering into the next phase of her career she aims to touch more hearts and win souls with her craft.



The Ride or Die singer has been moving people with her live performances, at weddings, church events, charity events and even birthday parties.

Rosey available @ROSEY_MUSIQ on all social media platforms. Her music are also available on the various digital platforms.



Listen to Power by Rosey on Boomplay.



https://www.boomplay.com/share/music/108555816?srModel=WHATSAPP



Click the link below to listen to Power by Rosey.



https://bio.to/RoseyMusiQ